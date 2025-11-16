The Alouettes Aim for a Second Grey Cup in Three Years

Published on November 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are in Winnipeg to play in the 112th Grey Cup game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CTV, CBSSN, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690).

Jason Maas's squad (10-8-0) finished second in the East Division, while the Roughriders finished first in the Canadian Football League with a 12-6-0 record.

The Roughriders had a bye, finishing first in the West, and then defeated the B.C. Lions in a last-minute 24-21 win in the Western Final last week. Quarterback Trevor Harris put together a seven-play, 76-yard drive in the final moments of the fourth quarter to win the game.

The Als defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 42-33 in the East Semi-Final before eliminating the Tiger-Cats 19-16 in the East Final last week in Hamilton.

A bit of history...

Both teams will be making their twentieth appearance in the championship game. The Alouettes hold an 8-11 record, while the Roughriders sit at 4-15. The two teams have faced each other twice in the Grey Cup, with Montreal winning both times in 2009 and 2010.

This season, Montreal and Saskatchewan faced each other twice. Saskatchewan won one game, 34-6, on the road, and Montreal prevailed, 48-31, at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

Quarterback Davis Alexander will face the Roughriders for the first time this season.

Who's in the lineup?

Receiver Austin Mack (hamstring) and defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson (shoulder) will be game-time decisions on Sunday. A decision on their status will be made after the pre-game warmup.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.