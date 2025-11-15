Hayden Carriere Awarded Glenn 'Keeper' McWhinney Scholarship

Published on November 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







WINNIPEG - The Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum and the McWhinney family have awarded the Glenn 'Keeper' McWhinney Scholarship to Hayden Carriere for outstanding achievement on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

"This scholarship was created not only to celebrate amazing young people, but to also share their inspiring stories with others," said Eric Noivo, Executive Director of the CFHOF. "The example that Hayden has set - for his teammates and all young Canadians - is nothing short of remarkable. We look forward to the path ahead for this exceptional athlete and leader."

Elm wood is prized for being strong and sturdy, while remaining versatile and dependable. In much the same way, it is fitting that Carriere stands tall as a pillar of strength for Elmwood High School and the entire Elmwood community. As the quarterback of the Elmwood Giants football team, he demonstrates the qualities required of a true locker room leader. The 2023 recipient of the Winnipeg High School Football League's (WHSFL) Robert W. Whitlaw Memorial Rookie of the Year Award is the winningest pivot in school history, and he was named WHSFL Player of the Week on multiple occasions this season.

While his victories and personal accolades have raised the profile of the program, the greatest impact of his efforts has been felt in the community, driving interest and excitement in the sport - particularly from the Indigenous community. Carriere proudly embraces his roots and he works diligently to achieve his goal of inspiring all those around him. He has volunteered hundreds of hours, helping younger student-athletes access and excel at football.

Through the support of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Winnipeg School Division, Elmwood High School has developed a Grades 7-8 football team - the Winnipeg Bears - that competes in the Manitoba Minor Football Association. Carriere serves as a volunteer coach with the team, paying forward all the game has taught him, while inspiring younger students, and those in the Indigenous community, to walk a similar path to achieve 'mino-pimatisiwin' - the good life.

The scholarship is named in memory of Glenn 'Keeper' McWhinney - a 1954 Grey Cup champion and a leader in the community, who passed away in 2012 following a courageous battle with cancer. His family and friends created the scholarship fund in his honour, which awards $5,000 to post-secondary student-athletes who embody the attributes of its namesake: commitment, honesty, humility, courage and volunteerism in the community. It has been presented annually by the CFHOF and administered by The Winnipeg Foundation since 2022.

"Hayden's efforts and leadership have helped shape football at his school and in the community," said Jeff McWhinney, the son of Glenn. "The qualities he possesses - strength, compassion and commitment to others - we can all learn from Hayden, not just young Canadians and student-athletes."

The sold-out 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league's free livestreaming platform, CFL+.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.