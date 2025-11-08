Alouettes Travel to Hamilton for Eastern Final
Published on November 7, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 8 (RDS, TSN, TSN 2, CTV, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690) for the Eastern Final.
Jason Maas's squad (10-8-0) finished second in the East Division, while Scott Milanovich's team (11-7-0) finished first.
A bit of history...
Since 1953, the Alouettes' record in Eastern Finals played in Hamilton is 3-7.
The Alouettes' last Eastern Final victory in Hamilton dates back to 1970. In their overall East Final history, Montreal holds a 19-17 record.
These two teams have faced each other 11 times in the Eastern Final, with the Tiger-Cats holding the advantage 8-3.
This season, Hamilton won both matchups against Montreal, 35-17 and 26-9.
Players returning
Alouettes' rookie of the Year Travis Theis will return to action after missing the last five regular-season games and the Eastern Semi-Final. On defense, defensive back Don Callis and linebacker Riley McLeod will both make their playoff debuts.
Receiver Austin Mack will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game.
Defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson will miss his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.
Canadian Football League Stories from November 7, 2025
- Alouettes Travel to Hamilton for Eastern Final - Montreal Alouettes
- Western Final: Game Day at a Glance - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Eastern Final Blackout Game Is Sold Out - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.