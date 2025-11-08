Alouettes Travel to Hamilton for Eastern Final

Published on November 7, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 8 (RDS, TSN, TSN 2, CTV, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690) for the Eastern Final.

Jason Maas's squad (10-8-0) finished second in the East Division, while Scott Milanovich's team (11-7-0) finished first.

A bit of history...

Since 1953, the Alouettes' record in Eastern Finals played in Hamilton is 3-7.

The Alouettes' last Eastern Final victory in Hamilton dates back to 1970. In their overall East Final history, Montreal holds a 19-17 record.

These two teams have faced each other 11 times in the Eastern Final, with the Tiger-Cats holding the advantage 8-3.

This season, Hamilton won both matchups against Montreal, 35-17 and 26-9.

Players returning

Alouettes' rookie of the Year Travis Theis will return to action after missing the last five regular-season games and the Eastern Semi-Final. On defense, defensive back Don Callis and linebacker Riley McLeod will both make their playoff debuts.

Receiver Austin Mack will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game.

Defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson will miss his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.