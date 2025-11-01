Alouettes Release Defensive Lineman Shawn Oakman

Published on October 31, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Earlier this evening, after a full investigation, the Canadian Football League (CFL) concluded that Mr. Oakman violated their Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy and have suspended him indefinitely.

The Alouettes organization will never accept any type of gender-based violence or harassment and have therefore decided to cut Mr. Oakman immediately.

"We hold everyone in our organization to the highest standard of integrity and respect both on and off the field," general manager Danny Maciocia said. "We've decided to release Shawn Oakman because his actions go against our core values."









