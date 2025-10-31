Tiger-Cats Commission an Additional Fifth Episode of Made in the Hammer with Eastern Final Blackout Game Coming Up

HAMILTON - With the City of Hamilton gearing up for an epic Eastern Final "Blackout" Game, the Tiger-Cats announced today that a new fifth episode of the acclaimed documentary series Made in the Hammer: Inside the 2025 Tiger-Cats, powered by Porter Airlines, has been commissioned to chronicle defining moments surrounding the team's pursuit of a Grey Cup championship.

Originally conceived as a four-part series, Made in the Hammer has quickly become a fan-favourite for its raw storytelling and behind-the-scenes access to one of the CFL's most passionate teams. The new episode - now in production - will capture the community's unrelenting belief in its team and the emotion, resilience, and intensity that define Hamilton football.

To set the stage, the team has just released the newest chapter of the series, now available on Ticats.ca and across the team's digital platforms. The latest episode delivers the most emotional and dramatic story yet - reflecting on how the organization, players, and fans rallied together in the wake of the passing of General Manager Ted Goveia. Told through the voices of those who knew him best, it highlights Goveia's leadership, vision, and how the #TeamTed spirit continues to guide the Tiger-Cats as they charge into the postseason.

"It's wonderful to extend Made in the Hammer and to bring fans inside as this team prepares for its biggest challenge - the Eastern Final and whatever lies next," said Stephen Brunt, producer and narrator of Made in the Hammer. "As we see in the latest episode, the difficult passing of Ted Goveia had a profound impact on everyone in the organization, but what's remarkable is how it's brought them even closer. With a trip to the Grey Cup on the line, we're looking forward to seeing what it truly means to represent Hamilton - both on and off the field."

About Made in the Hammer

The Tiger-Cats and Porter Airlines launched Made in the Hammer earlier this season as a four-part documentary series bringing fans closer than ever to the team's journey through the 2025 CFL campaign. From training camp to game day, from heartbreak to hope, the series celebrates the deep connection between the team, the city, and its people.

Following exceptional fan engagement and viewership, the Tiger-Cats have commissioned a fifth episode, continuing the story into the playoffs and the team's pursuit of a Grey Cup.







