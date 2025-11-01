Shawn Oakman Suspended Indefinitely

Published on October 31, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Montreal Alouettes defensive tackle Shawn Oakman indefinitely for violating its Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy.

The league was made aware of the allegations on Thursday and immediately initiated a third-party investigation, which included interviews with Mr. Oakman and the complainant.

The investigation revealed that following a dispute, Mr. Oakman threatened to send sexually explicit material to an intimate partner's child, who is a minor. Mr. Oakman's actions constitute a breach of the CFL's Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy.

"The Canadian Football League takes violations of our Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy with the utmost seriousness. Our policy is clear, and our commitment to enforcing it is unwavering. Following review, we have made the decision to suspend Mr. Oakman indefinitely," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

As a result of the suspension, Mr. Oakman will not be available for the Montreal Alouettes' Eastern Semi-Final game.

The CFL condemns gender-based violence in all of its forms, including but not limited to intimate partner violence, sexual violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment and verbal abuse, coercive control, as well as the disrespectful and demeaning attitudes that foster violence or the tolerance of such violence. Whether these behaviours occur in public or private, gender-based violence will not be tolerated by the CFL.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.