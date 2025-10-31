Cormier and Whyte Fined for Actions in Week 21
Published on October 31, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued two fines from Week 21.
Ottawa defensive back Lucas Cormier has been fined for delivering a spear to Hamilton wide receiver Isaiah Wooden Sr.
Hamilton long snapper Gordon Whyte has been fined for committing a non-football act - making contact with an official.
As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:
Discipline related to dress code violations
Discipline involving teams or staff
Discipline involving players who have been released
