Cormier and Whyte Fined for Actions in Week 21

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued two fines from Week 21.

Ottawa defensive back Lucas Cormier has been fined for delivering a spear to Hamilton wide receiver Isaiah Wooden Sr.

Hamilton long snapper Gordon Whyte has been fined for committing a non-football act - making contact with an official.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:

Discipline related to dress code violations

Discipline involving teams or staff

