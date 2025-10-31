Alouettes in Playoff Mode
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 1 (RDS, TSN, CTV, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690) for the Eastern Semi-Final.
Jason Maas's squad (10-8-0) finished second in the East Division, while Mike O'Shea's team (10-8-0) placed fourth in the West.
The Alouettes' all-time playoff record stands at 40 wins and 37 losses. These two teams have met twice in the postseason, with each side winning once. The Blue Bombers won both regular-season matchups against the Alouettes in 2025 (19-10 and 26-13).
Davis Alexander to Play in His First Playoff Game
Davis Alexander will make his first playoff start. He has now recorded 11 consecutive victories - the longest winning streak to start a career.
Returning
On defense, Shawn Lemon and Lorenzo Burns will be back on the field. On offense, Landon Rice will play his first game since rejoining the team earlier this week. Running back Sean Thomas Erlington will return to action after missing six games. On special teams, James Letcher Jr. will also be back after spending four games on the injured list.
