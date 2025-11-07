Tiger-Cats Eastern Final Blackout Game Is Sold Out

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the 2025 Eastern Final, to be held on Saturday, November 8 in Hamilton vs. the Montreal Alouettes, is sold out. The winner of the game will advance to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg.

A limited number of Stipley End Zone Social tickets have been released and can be purchased at ticats.ca/tickets, by calling (905) 547-2287, or by emailing tickets@ticats.ca.

The Blackout is a playoff tradition in Hamilton where fans are encouraged to #WearBlack and arrive early to help create an electric playoff atmosphere for the biggest home game of the season.

The Eastern Final will feature several major highlights:

Blackout Rally Towels giveaway for all fans

A Halftime performance by JUNO-nominated Canadian rock band The Trews

Pre-game concert on the Stipley Stage by Thunderstruck, the electrifying AC/DC tribute band

Appearances from Tiger-Cats legends including Luke Tasker, Brandon Banks, Mike Filer, Chris Van Zeyl, and Simoni Lawrence

Additional game day programming includes:

Enhanced South Plaza entertainment beginning at 12:30 pm ET

Performance by the Burlington Teen Tour Band

Argylls Pipes & Drums with a special Remembrance Day tribute

Military flyover

Expanded Eastern Final Kickoff Show on the stadium videoboard

Gates will open at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans encouraged to be in their seats for showtime at 2:30 p.m. ET.







