Western Final: Game Day at a Glance

Published on November 7, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Rider Nation, the wait is over - playoff football is back at Mosaic!

On Saturday, November 8 at 5:30 p.m., your Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the B.C. Lions with a trip to the Grey Cup on the line. This is more than a game - it's where legends are made and the next chapter in Rider history is written.

The excitement kicks off early with the Playoff Pregame Party in Confederation Park, from 4 to 5 p.m. Fans can warm up by the fire pits, enjoy $5 beer specials, and rock out to live music from The Otherz Band before heading inside to cheer on your team.

Pregame entertainment inside Mosaic includes a high-energy performance from Rider Flo, setting the stage for an unforgettable game-day experience. At halftime, fans are in for a treat as The Nightrain, a Guns N' Roses tribute band, takes the stage for a medley of rock anthems that will have fans on their feet.

Halftime will also feature the thrilling Old Dutch Kick to Win contest, where one lucky fan will attempt a 50-yard field goal for an incredible $500,000 prize. And when the fourth quarter hits, Rider Flo will return to keep the crowd roaring right to the final whistle.

The first 10,000 fans through the gates will score a 620 CKRM cowbell - and this weekend only, you can grab even more noise power with 25% off 620 CKRM cowbells and hand clappers, available at Mosaic Stadium and Midtown Mall in Saskatoon. But hurry - this deal ends Sunday, November 9!

There are only a few hundred tickets remaining, so don't wait to secure your spot in the stands! It's shaping up to be an incredible atmosphere at Mosaic Stadium, and tickets are going fast.

The Rider Ticket Office is also offering a special Me-plus-3 ticket deal. Buy three tickets and get one free! Visit riderville.com for more information. Wanna bring the whole fam? Family Ticket Packages are also available, starting at just $99 plus tax for a family of four.

With a chill in the November air, fans are encouraged to bundle up in their Rider toques and gloves. Please note that public indoor spaces have limited capacity.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket!Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial videohereandhavea full FAQ andwrittentutorial atRiderville.com, just in case!

In transit?Rider Transitpresented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city, including SouthlandMall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and ScarthStreet. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8thAvenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs from each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the fourth quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game.

Please DO NOT bring purses, backpacks or camera bags, as they are prohibited.There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,can bring in one clear bag sized 12"x 6"x 12"or smaller.More details on the clear bag policy can be foundhere.

Come to the game early for our $5 Happy Hour special, which will run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff.

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, SportsCage Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at the Playoff Pregame Party.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet! Whether youarrive atthe stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!The bike valet opens two hours before kickoff on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that ismonitoredthroughout its hours of operation.Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the Southeast corner of Confederation Park.

Western Final

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are proud to announce they've led the CFL with nine All-CFL selections, marking the highest total in franchise history and surpassing the previous record of seven from 1967.

The 2025 All-CFL class showcases the Riders' excellence on both sides of the ball, with four players recognized on offence and five on defence. It marks the first time since 1969 that Saskatchewan has had three All-CFL offensive linemen, a testament to the team's powerful front and disciplined play. Defensively, the Riders' dominance was once again on full display, producing five league all-stars from a unit that allowed the fewest points in the CFL.

The 2025 Saskatchewan Roughriders All-CFL selections are:

DEFENCE:

Micah Johnson (defensive tackle)

Jameer Thurman (linebacker)

C.J. Reavis (cover linebacker)

Rolan Milligan Jr. (defensive halfback)

Tevaughn Campbell (cornerback)

OFFENCE:

KeeSean Johnson (receiver)

Logan Ferland (centre)

Jacob Brammer (right guard)

Jermarcus Hardrick (right tackle)







