The West Is Set: Riders to Play B.C. Lions in Western Final

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The matchup is set! The B.C. Lions will square off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders next Saturday at Mosaic Stadium for a chance at a Grey Cup berth.

After finishing in first place in the CFL for just the fifth time, the Roughriders will kick off against the Lions at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. Mild November temperatures are expected next weekend, and the team is counting on Rider Nation to pack the house for this milestone event. Tickets are selling quickly, with a projected sellout on the horizon, so fans are encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets for the Western Final start at just $33 plus tax, but the Club has extended its most popular regular season offers into the post-season including:

Me plus 3 - perfect for your friend group! Buy three tickets and get the fourth ticket free!

Family Packs - perfect to bring the kids! Two adults and two youth (age 3-15) tickets for $99 plus tax ($25+tax per ticket)

Co-op Community Zone - available ONLY at participating Co-op stores across the province. See the biggest game of the year for just $20 (ALL IN!).

The Rider Ticket Office is offering extended hours and will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for those who wish to purchase in person or over the phone.

Tickets can be purchased 24 hours a day at Riderville.com.







