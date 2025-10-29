Riders Lead West Division with 10 Divisional All-CFL Honourees

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are pleased to announce they have a division-best 10 divisional All-CFL players. It is just the fourth time in Roughrider history that the Club has had 10 or more players represented on the Divisional All-CFL (all-star) list. Eleven Roughriders were represented in 1966 and 1976; the Roughriders also had 10 in 1967.

The Roughriders have five nominees on offence, including three divisional All-CFL offensive linemen for the first time since 2005, and two receivers for the first time since 2017, as well as five All-CFL honourees on defence.

The full list of Divisional All-CFL players is as follows:

KEESEAN JOHNSON

WIDE RECEIVER

KeeSean Johnson is recognized for the first time after catching 86 passes for 1,159 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. He led the league in second-down receptions (39). He was fourth in the league in receiving yards and tied for third in receptions. Despite missing two games, he was tied for the 16th-best receptions total in Club history.

DOHNTE MEYERS

WIDE RECEIVER

Dohnte Meyers, a first-time divisional All-CFL selection, finished seventh in the league in receiving yards (1,056) and was tied for fourth in touchdown catches (eight). With 11 receptions of 30-plus yards, he was third in the league. With five receptions of 50-plus yards, Meyers posted the team's highest total since Curtis Mayfield had six in 1997. Meyers was the top-rated receiver by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in Weeks 3 and 7.

LOGAN FERLAND

CENTRE

Logan Ferland repeats as a divisional All-CFL choice after being named the West Division's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2024. Last year, when he was recognized as a guard, he also started at two other positions and saw action at three other spots. Since the CFL was formed in 1958, Ferland is the first Roughrider to receive divisional accolades in his first year as the full-time centre. He anchored an offensive line that received top marks from PFF in Weeks 1, 2, 4, 9, 11, 14 and 15 and was named the top offensive line in the months of June and September.

JACOB BRAMMER

RIGHT GUARD

Jacob Brammer is a first-time honouree after excelling at right guard as a second-year Roughrider and a first-time full-time starter. Brammer helped the Roughriders finish in a tie for the second-fewest sacks allowed (26) and boast the CFL's second-leading rusher (A.J. Ouellette, with 1,222 yards). Brammer is the first American-born Roughriders guard to receive divisional honours since Ralph Galloway in 1977.

JERMARCUS HARDRICK

RIGHT TACKLE

Jermarcus Hardrickwas a fortress at right tackle in his first full season with the Roughriders. He was the Roughriders' top-rated offensive lineman all seven times that unit received the highest ranking on the weekly CFL Honour Roll, per the evaluations of Pro Football Focus. With Winnipeg, he was an All-CFL choice in 2021 and 2023. In the latter year, he was named the West Division's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

MICAH JOHNSON

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Micah Johnsonis a divisional All-CFL defensive tackle for the third time as a Roughrider (2021, 2024, 2025) and the seventh time in his career (see also: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022). He has made the league's All-CFL team four times (2016, 2017, 2018, 2024). In 2025, Johnson registered six sacks for the second season in a row while anchoring one of the league's most formidable run defences. He is the first 37-year-old Roughriders defensive player to earn divisional All-CFL distinction.

JAMEER THURMAN

LINEBACKER

Jameer Thurmanhas been a divisional All-CFL selection in both his seasons as the Roughriders' middle linebacker. Thurman was sixth in the league in defensive tackles (86) and tied for eighth in total defensive plays (100). He had three interceptions, three sacks, three pass knockdowns, two tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Roughrider captain was also named the top linebacker by PFF in Week 9.

C.J. REAVIS

COVER LINEBACKER

C.J. Reavisrepeats as the West's cover linebacker after contributing as a pass defender, run stopper and pass rusher for a Saskatchewan team that allowed the fewest points in the league (409). In 17 regular-season games, Reavis had 61 defensive tackles (including two for a loss), five pass knockdowns, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. Late in the season, Reavis showed his versatility by suiting up for three games as the team's starting safety.

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR.

DEFENSIVE HALFBACK

Rolan Milligan Jr.is recognized for the second consecutive season after being named an All-CFL defensive halfback in 2024 and earning recognition as the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Appearing in 15 games this season, Milligan Jr. finished in a tie for seventh in interceptions (four) and was third in the league in interception return yardage (124). One of the returns was for a 64-yard touchdown in Week 2 against Hamilton.

TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL

CORNERBACK

Tevaughn Campbell, a first-time honouree at cornerback, finished in a tie for the league lead in interceptions (six) despite playing only 13 regular-season games. He led the league in interception-return yards (205), the second-best total in franchise history. On Aug. 31, Campbell tied a franchise record for the longest interception return (112 yards), going the distance on a Winnipeg two-point conversion attempt. Earlier this season, he scored on an 89-yard pick-six. Campbell was twice named the league's top defensive back by PFF, after strong performances in Weeks 4 and 13.







