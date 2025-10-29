Tiger-Cats Add Dava, Domagala, Dixon to Practice Roster

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has signed three players to their practice roster, including Canadian defensive tackle Kail Dava, Canadian kicker Michael Domagala, and American receiver Moochie Dixon.

Dava, 24, was selected in the fifth round (44th overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft by the BC Lions. The 6-3, 281-pound native of Barrie, Ontario, played 48 games over five seasons (2019-23) at Tennessee Tech, recording 87 tackles (41 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. In 2024, he appeared in eight games for the Calgary Stampeders, registering three defensive tackles.

Domagala, 30, is a 5-8, 202-pound native of St. Catharines, Ontario, returning to Hamilton after previously appearing in 22 games for the Tiger-Cats across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. During that span, he converted 19-of-26 field-goal attempts (73 per cent) and averaged 44 yards on 90 punts. In 2023, he spent time on the Edmonton Elks practice roster before moving to Ottawa, where he appeared in five games and connected on 8-of-9 field goals (88.9 per cent). He later joined the Montreal Alouettes practice roster in 2024.

Dixon, 24, most recently spent time with the NFL's New Orleans Saints. The 6-0, 187-pound Carthage, Texas native played his collegiate career at the University of Texas (2020-2021) and SMU (2022-2024). He appeared in 15 games for the Longhorns, registering 12 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown, and in 40 games for the Mustangs, making 74 receptions for 1,205 yards and eight touchdowns.







