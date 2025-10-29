Hardy, Lewis and Pickett Earn East Division All-CFL

Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - Three Ottawa REDBLACKS have earned East Division All-CFL honours for their performances in the 2025 CFL season.

The league unveiled today the Divisional All-CFL selections, including receivers Justin Hardy and Eugene Lewis and coverage linebacker Adarius Pickett, who were named to this year's East Division All-CFL squad.

Hardy earns his third consecutive divisional honours to go along with his third consecutive 1,000 yard season. The former East Carolina receiver led the REDBLACKS in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,019) and receiving touchdowns (eight). His receiving yards and touchdown totals were good enough for fourth and third in the East Division respectively.

Lewis receives his fifth career divisional nod (2019, '21, '22, '24, '25) after posting the fourth 1,000-yard season of his eight year career. The 32-year old Norristown, Pennsylvania native registered 75 receptions for 1,012 yards and six touchdowns, ranking in the top 10 in all three categories league-wide.

Pickett earns his third consecutive East All-CFL nomination after leading the REDBLACKS in total tackles (98), defensive tackles (84), tackles for loss (five) and fumble recoveries (two), while also adding two quarterback sacks. The UCLA product ranked among the East Division's leaders in total tackles (second), defensive tackles (second), tackles for loss (tied for first) and fumble recoveries (second).

The Divisional All-CFL teams were selected by the National Chapter of the Football Reporters of Canada, their local counterparts in each division's markets, the division's head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote, powered by the league's Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.