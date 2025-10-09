RedBlacks Announce Signings

Published on October 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American linebacker Jonathan Jones

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 225 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-11-18

HOMETOWN: Ocoee, FL | SCHOOL: Toledo

Jones previously suited up in three games this season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering two special teams tackles. He began his career with the Toronto Argonauts where he suited up in 36 games over his three seasons (2022-24), registering 114 total tackles, including 88 defensive tackles, six tackles for loss, eight quarterback sacks and three interceptions. Jones also spent time in the National Football League with the Kansas City Chiefs (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2022).

American defensive back Kenyon Reed

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 176 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-02-07

HOMETOWN: Sacramento, CA | SCHOOL: San Jose State

Reed returns to the REDBLACKS after spending training camp with the club earlier this year. He appeared in three games last season for the Calgary Stampeders, registering 10 defensive tackles and one quarterback sack. Prior to his time in the CFL, reed played 37 games over four seasons at San Jose State (2020-23), registering 102 total tackles, one quarterback sack and two interceptions.

American receiver Robert Lewis

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-01-17

HOMETOWN: Covington, GA | SCHOOL: Auburn

Lewis most recently spent training camp with the Minnesota Vikings this season. Prior to turning pro, Lewis played 11 games in his lone season at Auburn (2024), registering 16 receptions for 155 yards. He began his collegiate career at Georgia State, where he played 32 games over his four seasons (2020-23), registering 90 receptions for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honours in 2023.







