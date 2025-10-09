Alouettes Partner with Purolator for the Return of the Tackle Hunger

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are calling on fans to show their generosity on Friday, October 10 and Monday, October 13.

In collaboration with Purolator, Alouettes players will be collecting non-perishable food items at Maxi Papineau (8305 Papineau Avenue) starting at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 10, while meeting with fans. Those in attendance will have a chance to win a jersey and gift cards.

Also, the traditional Thanksgiving game will be held on Monday, Oct. 13, as part of the 21st edition of the Purolator Tackle Hunger game day food drive. For the occasion, the Alouettes will host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Percival-Molson Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m. The Alouettes encourage fans to bring non-perishable food items, and make cash donations for people in need in our community.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, Purolator's volunteers will help collect donations and containers will be available at the pre-game tailgate. Healthy staples such as canned fish, lentils, rice and chickpeas are welcomed items.

The Alouettes and Purolator have been partners for more than 20 years, and together they've donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to local food banks.

Donations collected during the event will support Moisson Montreal, a non-profit organization that distributes 17 million kilograms of food per year to more than 300 community organizations on the island of Montreal. For every dollar donated, the organization is able to redistribute more than $15 worth of food.

"I'm grateful to be doing my job today. It's still a great honour for me to be involved in this wonderful cause," says Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, linebacker for the Montreal Alouettes. "In the past, I relied on food assistance, and now it's my turn to give back."

People who are unable to attend the game can donate to Moisson Montreal by visiting pthdonations2025.com.







