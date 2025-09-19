Alouettes in Toronto Friday in an Important Game

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will visit the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, September 19 at 7 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690).

Jason Maas' squad (6-7-0) snapped a five-game losing streak in spectacular fashion last Saturday with a 48-31 win in Saskatchewan.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make his second consecutive start for the Alouettes. He had his best performance of the season, throwing for 379 yards and three touchdowns against the Roughriders. He will face off against quarterback Jarret Doege.

Tyson Philpot was also outstanding, racking up 238 receiving yards and scoring two touchdowns.

This game carries major significance in the battle for second place in the East Division. The Alouettes currently hold a two-point lead over the Argonauts. The Als have also clinched the season series between the two teams.

Defensive lineman Shawn Oakman will return to the lineup after missing the last game. Running back Eno Benjamin is set to make his Alouettes debut.







