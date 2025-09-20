BC Routs Stamps 52-23 in Calgary

It was the type of performance that can not only serve as a catalyst for the remaining stretch drive, but hopefully put the rest of the Canadian Football League on notice. The BC Lions came out roaring, played their own version of bully ball and never let the hometown Stampeders crawl back into it, taking down their Western rivals 52-23 on Friday night at McMahon Stadium. The win improves BC to 7-7 and to within two points of the 8-5 Stamps for second in the West Division. Following a Toronto loss to Montreal, the Lions are also four points clear of the Argonauts in the race for a possible crossover.

BC now rides an important 2-game winning streak leading into next Friday's clash against the reigning Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts at BC Place.







