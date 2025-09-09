McGee & McInnis Make the CFL Honour Roll Grade for Week 14

Published on September 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - BC Lions return specialist Seven McGee and wide receiver Justin McInnis were recognized for their solid outings last Friday, as the Canadian Football League announced its Honour Roll selections powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The duo graded out at the top of their respective positions for week 14.

McGee (80.2 PFF Grade)- along with an electrifying 93-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter, the first for the Lions since Lucky Whitehead in November 2021, the rookie enjoyed his most productive performance of the season with a total of 142 yards on seven punt returns and five kickoff returns for 107 yards. McGee enters week 15 as the CFL's leader with 870 kickoff return yards.

McInnis (77.0 PFF Grade)- the big target led all receivers with 148 yards on seven receptions, including a 57-yard touchdown strike from Nathan Rourke right before McGee's house call.

Entering this week's action, McInnis sits second on the team and sixth in the CFL with 815 receiving yards. His 53 receptions are tied for eighth overall in the league.

McGee, McInnis and the Lions continue preparations for a rematch with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, September 12 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

