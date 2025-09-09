Tiger-Cats Ink American Receiver Myron Mitchell
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has signed American wide receiver Myron Mitchell.
Mitchell, 27, appeared in four CFL games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the 2024 season, where he returned 11 punts for 62 yards and eight kickoffs for 144 yards. The 6'1, 180-pound native of Jasper, Alabama, spent 2023 with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions. Originally signed by the Michigan Panthers, he was traded to the Stallions and appeared in 10 games, registering 15 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown while helping Birmingham capture its second consecutive USFL title.
The football club also announces the following player has been released from the team:
AMER - REC - Joseph Ngata
