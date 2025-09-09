CFL Honour Roll: Week 14 - Rankin Earns Player of the Week

TORONTO - Justin Rankin, Julian Howsare and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line have made the grade for Week 14 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 14: OFFENCE

RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton Elks | CGY 19 - EDM 31

PFF Player Grade: 92.6

Season-high 16 carries for a career-best 204 rushing yards (12.8 average)

Two rushing touchdowns: 31 and 90 yards - the longest since 2000

Four rushes for 20+ yards

First RB to be named Player of the Week this season

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 14: DEFENCE

DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | HAM 26 - MTL 9

PFF Player Grade: 87.7

51 total defensive snaps

Four defensive tackles, one forced fumble and one pass knockdown

Two sacks for a total of 34 yards lost; six sacks on the season

91.5 Grade on 30 pass rush snaps

Second Defensive Player of the Week selection (Week 5)

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 14: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 21 - WPG 13

PFF unit grade: 74.6

Top-3 performers:

Jermarcus Hardrick | 75.2

Payton Collins | 69.7

Logan Ferland | 66.6

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 14

QB | Cody Fajardo | Edmonton | 86.7

RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton | 92.6

REC | Justin McInnis | BC | 77.0

OL | Cyrille Hogan-Saindon | Montreal | 81.3

DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton | 87.7

LB | Jovan Santos-Knox | Ottawa | 77.1

DB | DaShaun Amos | Hamilton | 80.6

RET | Seven McGee | BC | 80.2

K/P | Mark Vassett | Calgary | 82.5

ST | Kordell Jackson | Edmonton | 90.4

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg

93.9 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton

92.6 | W14 | RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton

91.6 | W13 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan

91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal

91.5 | W10 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary

91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton

90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton







