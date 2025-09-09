Alouettes Activate McLeod Bethel-Thompson
CFL Montreal Alouettes

Alouettes Activate McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Published on September 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Alouettes have removed quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson from the six-game injured list Tuesday. He will be on the field today.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Alouettes have announced that running back Sean Thomas Erlington has been placed on the six-game injured list.

The 33-year-old sustained an upper-body injury against the Tiger-Cats last Saturday.

Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from September 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central