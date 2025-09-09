Alouettes Activate McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Published on September 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Alouettes have removed quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson from the six-game injured list Tuesday. He will be on the field today.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Alouettes have announced that running back Sean Thomas Erlington has been placed on the six-game injured list.

The 33-year-old sustained an upper-body injury against the Tiger-Cats last Saturday.







