Alouettes Activate McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Published on September 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Alouettes have removed quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson from the six-game injured list Tuesday. He will be on the field today.
Meanwhile, the Montreal Alouettes have announced that running back Sean Thomas Erlington has been placed on the six-game injured list.
The 33-year-old sustained an upper-body injury against the Tiger-Cats last Saturday.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
