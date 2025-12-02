Alouettes Sign Tyson Philpot to Two-Year Deal

Published on December 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today that they have signed Canadian receiver Tyson Philpot to a two-year contract (2026-2027).

Philpot (6'0", 199 lbs.) put together a strong season this year, catching 61 passes for 804 yards and five touchdowns in only 12 games.

A year earlier, the receiver was electrifying, amassing an impressive total of 779 yards and five touchdowns in just nine games before an injury brought his season to an end.

He also made one of the most important receptions in Alouettes history when he caught a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining in the 2023 Grey Cup, giving the Alouettes the lead. His game-winning touchdown allowed the team to claim the eighth championship in its history. He finished the game with 63 yards on six receptions.

In 2022, the 25-year-old was voted the East Division's Most Outstanding Rookie. That same year, he was selected ninth overall in the CFL Draft by the Alouettes.

"This is excellent news for our team," said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "Tyson is one of the best receivers in the league- he's agile, fast, and if a ball comes near him, we know he's going to catch it. He's only 25; I believe he still hasn't reached his ceiling. This is truly a great day for us."







Canadian Football League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.