Elks Extend Defensive Lineman Brandon Barlow

Published on December 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have extended American defensive lineman Brandon Barlow through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Barlow returns to the Green and Gold after a 2025 season that saw the veteran start in all 18 games for the club. The 27 year-old registered 35 defensive tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and his first career interception in a Week 20 matchup against the B.C. Lions. Barlow has been a reliable pass rusher over his four year CFL career, with the Boston College product racking up 123 tackles and 17 sacks in 60 CFL games.

Barlow began his career in Canadian Football as member of the Toronto Argonauts, winning the 2022 Grey Cup as a member of the team. The following season, Barlow set a career high with nine sacks with the Argos before signing a free agent deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the 2024 season.

Prior to his time in the CFL, Barlow was a member of the Boston College Eagles where he played 50 games with the team from 2017-2021.







