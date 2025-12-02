Toronto Argonauts Appoint Mike Miller as Team's New Head Coach

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced today that Mike Miller has been hired as the team's head coach.

Miller brings a wealth of professional football experience to the job, having coached the highest levels of football from the NCAA to the NFL to the CFL for nearly 30 years. The Pennsylvania native was named Argos quarterbacks coach in 2022 and helped Chad Kelly become the league's Most Outstanding Player in 2023. His guidance led Nick Arbuckle to throw for career highs in 2025, while capturing Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player in 2024. In 2022, McLeod Bethel-Thompson had the best season of his long career, leading the CFL in passing, under Miller's mentorship.

"The opportunity to coach this historic franchise is a dream come true for my family and me," said new Head Coach Mike Miller. "I consider it a privilege to be in this position, and we will stop at nothing to get back to where we know we belong, and that is winning Grey Cup championships."

The Pittsburgh native began his coaching career in 1997 at Robert Morris University, but was soon brought in by Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher and his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers as offensive quality control coach. The two-time Grey Cup champion would head to Buffalo for two seasons as tight ends coach before stops with the Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe and Robert Morris University, once again. The 55-year-old would find immense success with the Arizona Cardinals from 2007 to 2012, where he would serve in various roles, including receivers coach, pass game coordinator, and offensive coordinator. In 2008, Miller coached Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin to Pro Bowl seasons as receivers coach. That same season, Fitzgerald, Boldin, and Steve Breaston all had over 1,000 receiving yards, marking just the fifth time in NFL history that feat was accomplished. The following season, as pass game coordinator, Miller was a key contributor in helping Kurt Warner finish second in the NFL in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns while helping Arizona get to the Super Bowl.

"Mike Miller is a coach who cares deeply - about the game, about his players, and about building relationships. His authenticity and his commitment to cultivating a vibrant culture that helps young men grow on and off the field make him a tremendous fit for our family. We're proud to have Mike leading the Argonauts," said Argos General Manager Michael "Pinball" Clemons.

The offensive-minded Miller would get his first taste of CFL football in 2013 when hired by Montreal to be the Alouettes' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Stops at several NCAA programs in Pennsylvania and with the New York Guardians of the XFL, would precede his move to Toronto in 2022. Miller would help bring championship titles to Toronto in 2022 and 2024.







