Alouettes Sign DB Cale Sanders Jr.

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today that they have signed American defensive back Cale Sanders Jr. to a two-year contract (2026-2027).

Sanders Jr. (5'10", 189 lbs.) began his collegiate career with the Fresno State University Bulldogs (2021-22) where he made 52 tackles (45 solos, seven assisted), two tackles for loss, one interception, nine knockdowns. He also added three forced fumbles in 26 games.

The native of Porter, TX, transferred to Southern Methodist University (2023-24) where he earned 79 tackles (46 solos, 33 assisted), 10 tackles for loss and one sack for the Mustangs. He also added one interception and nine knockdowns. The 22-year-old also forced three fumbles in 28 games.

He was named a two-time DCTF All-Texas Second Team.







