Elks Bring Add Three to the Expanded Practice Roster

Published on September 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added Americans: quarterback Zach Zebrowski, defensive lineman Eli Mostaert, and wide receiver J.J. Jones II, In addition, National offensive lineman Philip Grohovac has been released, the club announced Tuesday.

Zebrowski (6-2, 208) joins the Green and Gold after a prolific college career at the University of Central Missouri. A two-year starter for the Mules, Zebrowski put up massive passing numbers, completing 789 of 1,155 passes for 9,881 yards and 101 touchdowns in just 25 games. In 2023, the pivot led Central Missouri to an 11-2 record while passing for 5,157 yards and 61 touchdowns.

Zebrowski averaged over 395 passing yards per game in his two seasons with the Mules, and was awarded the Harlon Hill Trophy (Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy) in both 2023 and 2024.

Mostaert (6-3, 289) continues his career in the Green and Gold, joining the Elks from North Dakota State University. The defensive lineman suited up for 61 games from 2019-2024 with the Bisons where he recorded 176 total tackles, 33 tackles-for-loss, 19.5 sacks, and six passes defended. Mostaert was named to the All-MVFC First Team in 2024 and All-MVFC Second Team in 2023. He most recently suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Jones (6-2, 210) adds to the Elks receivers room. The University of North Carolina product played four seasons for the Tar Heels (2021-2024) where he suited up for 47 games, hauling in 110 receptions for 1,794 yards and 11 touchdowns.







