Elks Agree to Terms on an Extension with Noah Taylor

Published on December 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms on an extension with American defensive lineman Noah Taylor, the club announced Monday.

Taylor emerged as a solid pass rusher for the Elks in 2025, dressing in all 18 games for the Green and Gold while recording 26 defensive tackles and tying for the team lead with four sacks. The 26-year-old from Silver Spring, Maryland originally joined the team as free agent in July of 2024 - dressing in seven games and registering 12 defensive tackles and two sacks.

Taylor was a standout player at both the University of Virginia (2018-2022) and the University of North Carolina (2023). In 52 games at the collegiate level, Taylor amassed 198 total tackles, 36 tackles-for-loss, 17 sacks, 12 pass break ups, and three interceptions.

Elks 2026 Season Seats are on sale now.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.