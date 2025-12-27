Elks Deal Linebacker Nyles Morgan to Ottawa in CFL Draft Pick Swap

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have traded veteran American linebacker Nyles Morgan to the Ottawa REDBLACKS in exchange for a swap of picks in the 2026 CFL Draft, the club announced Saturday.

FULL TRADE DETAILS:

The Edmonton Elks receive:

The 21st-overall selection (third round) in the 2026 CFL Draft

The 35th-overall selection (fourth round) in the 2026 CFL Draft

The Ottawa REDBLACKS receive:

American linebacker Nyles Morgan

The 23rd-overall selection (third round) in the 2026 CFL Draft

The 41st-overall selection (fifth round) in the 2026 CFL Draft

The move secures a projected four picks inside the top 21 selections of the 2026 CFL Draft for the Elks, who are slated to receive a compensatory second-round pick for leading the CFL in snaps by National players last season.

Edmonton will move forward with a linebacking core that includes 2024 CFL's Most Outstanding rookie Nick Anderson and 2024 CFL Draft first-overall pick Joel Dublanko. Dublanko was able to emerge in 2025 in the wake of injuries to Anderson and Morgan, finishing ninth in the CFL in total tackles with 86 (80 defensive) in only 12 starts.

Morgan was a strong presence in the Elks defence over the past five seasons. The 29-year-old linebacker suited up for 62 games with the Double E, accumulating 377 defensive tackles, seven sacks, and one interception. The Club thanks Morgan for his contributions while wearing the Green and Gold.







