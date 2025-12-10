Elks to Host Northern Alberta Flag Football Summit
Published on December 10, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks and Football Alberta are proud to host the inaugural Northern Alberta Flag Football Summit on Thursday, Dec. 11 at Commonwealth Stadium. The event will bring together leaders in Flag Football from across Northern Alberta to build towards the most successful, standardized, and sustainable flag football system in Canada.
"The Edmonton Elks are truly excited to work alongside Football Alberta and so many other valued partners as we work to grow flag football in our region," Elks President and CEO Chris Morris said. "This is a meaningful chance for us to come together with our community and build a plan that will help the sport thrive across our province for years to come."
"Our hope is that, one day, young people in our community will look back on the pathway and opportunities created through this work as a key part of their journey - perhaps even as a stepping stone to representing Canada on the Olympic stage."
Flag Football participation has seen rapid growth, including the inclusion of the sport in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The summit will serve as a collaborative forum to discuss alignment, development, and long-term vision for the sport in Alberta. Football Alberta will also hold a similar summit in Southern Alberta at a later date.
"As flag football evolves, we are bringing partners together to build a unified foundation for sustainable growth," Football Alberta Flag Football Director Danny Boily said. "This ensures that as participation rises, we provide pathways for athletes to thrive, while keeping Alberta at the forefront of the game."
The announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the EE Selects program, an elite level travel team where Canadian athletes aged 12-18 can get high-level coaching and education from the Elks organization. The initiatives are all a part of a broader strategy by the Elks to engage with Amateur Football within the province, and continue their commitment toward high-level community service.
NORTHERN ALBERTA FLAG FOOTBALL SUMMIT DETAILS:
MEETING DATE/TIME:
Thursday, Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m.
Commonwealth Stadium Alumni Room
POINTS OF DISCUSSION:
National standards
Infrastructure for growth
Female athlete development
The future of Flag Football in Alberta
Expansion of Team Alberta programs
Club provincials
School league growth
Elementary school tournaments
Female high school provincials
Pathways towards competition
KEY ATTENDEES:
Chris Morris - Elks President and CEO
Ed Hervey - Elks VP of Football Operations & General Manager
Danny Boily - Football Alberta Flag Football Director
Taylor Stiles - Football Alberta Technical Director
Rick Walters - EE Alumni/Director, Government of Alberta
Scott Woloshin - Manager, Football Officials Development at Football Canada
Lori Ekdahl - League Organizer, NFL Flag
Darryl Draudson - Program Director, NFL Flag
Ryan Schulha - Executive Director, CDMFA
