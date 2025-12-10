Blue Bombers Sign Cam Lawson to Two-Year Contract Extension

Published on December 10, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed Canadian defensive tackle Cam Lawson to a two-year contract extension.

Lawson (6-3, 290; Queen's University; born: October 7, 1998, in Caledon, ON) will return in 2026 for his fourth season with the Blue Bombers.

After suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024, Lawson bounced back in 2025, dressing for 16 games (six of them starts) and registered 21 defensive tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Originally selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the second round, 16th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft, he appeared in four games with the Alouettes in 2021 before being traded to Winnipeg on draft day in May of 2022 in a deal that saw the Blue Bombers send the 9th and 18th overall selections to Montreal for Lawson and the 13th overall selection.

Lawson has dressed for 53 career CFL games, four with the Alouettes and 49 with the Blue Bombers, and has 41 career defensive tackles, seven sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

He played his college ball at Queen's where he was a two-time OUA Second Team All Star in 2017 and 2018.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.