Tiger-Cats Re-Sign All-Star Defensive Back Jamal Peters to a Two-Year Deal

Published on December 10, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the club has re-signed all-star American defensive back Jamal Peters to a two-year contract, keeping him in Hamilton through the 2027 season.

Peters, 28, appeared in 16 games this season, posting 50 defensive tackles and six interceptions on his way to being named to the All-CFL and East Division All-CFL teams.

"When I signed here in 2024, the organization welcomed me with open arms, and I have loved it here since," Peters said following the announcement. "They treat my family well; my wife and I just had a kid and they're just a great family organization. Then the city kind of reminds me of my hometown of Bassfield, Mississippi. It's very similar to Hamilton, so I just wanted to be here. We have unfinished business in 2026 and for those reasons, it was obvious for me to re-sign."

Peters joined the Tiger-Cats as a free agent on February 13, 2024, and signed a one-year extension later that season. Before arriving in Hamilton, he spent three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2021-23), helping the team win the Grey Cup in 2022. Over five CFL seasons and 66 regular season games, he has recorded 208 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, 21 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one quarterback sack. His career accolades include All-CFL and East Division All-CFL nods in 2022 and 2024.

"Jamal is a difference-maker and has been a premier defensive back in our league," said Tiger-Cats Head Coach Scott Milanovich. "His combination of size, playmaking ability, and competitiveness elevates our entire defence. We're extremely excited to keep Jamal in the black and gold for him and his family to continue their journey here in Hamilton."

A Mississippi State alum, Peters played 45 games over four seasons (2015-18) before signing with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in 2023.







