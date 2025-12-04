Blue Bombers Add to Roster
Published on December 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the team has signed American defensive lineman Arnold Young.

Young (6-4, 280, Montclair State; born: February 14, 2003, in Mount Holly, NJ.) signs with the Bombers after two seasons with Montclair State (2023-2024), where he recorded 61 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 18 quarterback pressures and two fumble recoveries in 19 games.

After his breakout 2024 season, Young finished as the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-NJAC, and an AP Division 3 All-American Second Team honouree. Young also led the conference in tackles for loss (18.5), and sacks (10). He is the first Montclair State defensive lineman for be named an All-American since 1996.

