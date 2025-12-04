Statements from John Hufngel and Dave Dickenson

Published on December 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







John Hufnagel

"It's bittersweet to be parting ways with the Calgary Stampeders but at the same time I'm excited by the new opportunity that lies ahead. I'm very proud of what we accomplished in Calgary since my return to the organization in 2008 and I sincerely thank everyone who helped make that happen. I also thank Stampeders fans for always making me feel welcome and for their friendship over the years."

Dave Dickenson, Calgary Stampeders general manager and head coach

"The Calgary Stampeders organization - and that very much includes myself - has been very fortunate to benefit from Huff's wisdom and leadership. I was hoping he would remain with the club but I respect his decision to pursue a new challenge and we wish him the best of luck. I know our fans join us in thanking Huff for everything he accomplished over the past 18 years and for the remarkable legacy he created."







Canadian Football League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.