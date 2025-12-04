Our Grey Cup MVP Is Back: Roughriders Extend QB Trevor Harris

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are pleased to announce that Grey Cup MVP Trevor Harris has signed a one-year contract extension.

Harris (6'3-212) returns fresh off leading the 2025 Roughriders to the Club's fifth Grey Cup Championship on November 16 with a 25-17 victory over the Montreal Alouettes. Harris's trademark precision was on full display in the championship game as he connected on 23 of 27 passes for 302 yards and Grey Cup-record 85.2% completion percentage. His outstanding performance saw him named the 2025 Grey Cup MVP and raise the Grey Cup as the confetti flew.

Harris's Grey Cup performance was a follow-up on the strong outing that earned the Roughriders their first Grey Cup berth since 2013. The Ohio native threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in the Western Final, including a game-winning seven play, 76-yard touchdown drive that began with only 1:03 left on the clock. In the regular season, Harris started 16 games, throwing for 4,549 yards and 24 touchdowns and leading the league in completion percentage (73.6). His consistency throughout the season earned him Player of the Month, as selected by Pro Football Focus, in July and October, and five weekly honours (Weeks 6, 7, 9, 12 and 19).

Entering the 2026 season, Harris has CFL career passing totals of 37,697 yards (13th on the All-Time list), 3,097 completions (ninth) and 204 touchdowns (15th). His career completion percentage (70.1) is second-best in league history.

In 2024, Harris was named the West Division's All-CFL quarterback. He completed 72.4 per cent of his passes for 3,264 yards and 20 touchdowns (setting a franchise single-season record for accuracy) despite missing six games. Harris started both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final, throwing for 562 yards over those two games. He played in five games for the Riders in 2023, completing 104 passes for 1,274 yards and six touchdowns.

Prior to joining the Riders, Harris spent the 2022 season and a portion of the 2021 season with the Montreal Alouettes, after being traded by the Edmonton Elks. He played four games after the trade, tallying 703 yards and eight touchdowns before putting together an exceptional 2022 season, throwing for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns. Harris also played in two playoff games, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown to help Montreal win its first playoff game since 2014 (the Eastern Semi-Final). He went 25 of 30 for 362 yards and one touchdown in the Eastern Final against Toronto.

Harris signed with Edmonton Elks in February of 2019, appearing in 19 regular-season games (2019-21) and tallying 5,595 yards passing and 22 touchdowns. He notched 66 carries for 201 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019, he led the CFL in completions, finished second in passing yards and, as a member of the crossover team in the Eastern Semi-Final set a playoff record for consecutive completions (22) and completion percentage (92.3). He finished the game 36-for-39 for 421 yards and one touchdown.

Harris spent six seasons in the East Division with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS (2012-18), suiting up for 120 regular-season games. He threw a league-best 33 touchdown passes for Toronto in 2015. In 2018, he set a CFL playoff record for touchdown passes in a game (six).

Harris is a three-time Grey Cup Champion - with Toronto (2012), Ottawa (2016) and now as the Roughriders starting quarterback in 2025. He was an East Division All-CFL honouree in 2016 and a West Division All-CFL honouree in 2024.

Collegiately, Harris played four collegiate seasons at Edinboro University (2006-2009) and is their most decorated QB ever. He was a four-time All-PSAC West selection, earning first-team honours his final three seasons, and was voted the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009. He threw for 11,899 yards, second all-time in the PSAC, ranking in the top 10 all-time in Division II. Harris totaled 100 career passing touchdowns, second in the PSAC, and set a PSAC career record for completions (966), along with holding every Edinboro passing and total offence record.







