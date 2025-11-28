Riders Ink USPORTS Top Offensive Lineman, Draft Selection Erik Andersen

Published on November 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman  Erik Andersen.

Andersen  (6'6-314) was selected by the Riders in the second round, 13th  overall, of  the 2025 CFL Draft. He spent six collegiate seasons (2020-25) at Western University, including a strong senior season that saw him win  J.P. Metras Trophy as the top lineman in Canadian university football.

The left tackle anchored a Western offensive line that led the country in points scored per game (45.1) and produced the second-most offensive yards per game (503.5). In addition, Western's running backs had a dominant season with Andersen on the line, registering a USPORTS best 2,159 yards rushing (269.9 yards per game average) and 28 touchdowns - 14 more than the next closest team.

Andersen played 46 total games as a Mustang and is a is a three-time First-Team All-Canadian (2023-25). His 2025 J. P. Metras Trophy win comes one year after being the OUA's finalist for the award. On top of his collegiate accolades, Andersen attended rookie minicamp with the New York Giants this spring.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.