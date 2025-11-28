RedBlacks Sign Four

Published on November 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

National defensive back King Ambers

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 191lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-11-26

HOMETOWN: Pickering, ON | SCHOOL: East Texas A&M

Ambers suited up in nine games for the REDBLACKS in 2025, registering nine defensive tackles and one interception. He was originally selected by Ottawa in the eighth round, 68th overall, in the 2025 CFL Draft. The Pickering, Ontario native played 37 games over his four seasons at East Texas A&M (2021-24), registering 59 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and three interceptions.

National defensive lineman Deionte Knight

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 278 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-04-07

HOMETOWN: Ajax, ON | SCHOOL: Western

Knight suited up in three games for the REDBLACKS in 2025, registering one defensive tackle. The Western product has played 36 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS, Tiger-Cats (2024) and Argonauts (2022-24), registering 24 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. The Ajax, Ontario native was originally selected by the Argos in the second round, 10th overall, in the 2022 CFL Draft.

National receiver Ethan Jordan

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 166 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-07-18

HOMETOWN: Chatham, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier

Jordan spent training camp with the REDBLACKS earlier this year after being selected by the club in the sixth round, 51st overall in the 2025 CFL Draft. He was named the Hec Crighton trophy winner as the top U Sports football player in the country after totalling 67 receptions for 1,061 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his career, the Wilfrid Laurier product suited up in 48 games over his five seasons as a Golden Hawk (2021-25), registering 310 receptions for 4,335 yards and 37 touchdowns across regular season and playoff competition. His 239 regular season receptions are an OUA record and he is Laurier's all time leader in touchdown receptions. Jordan is a three-time U Sports First Team All-Canadian (2023, 24, 25) and earned second team honours in 2022.

Global defensive lineman Yoann Miangué

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 310 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-06-22

HOMETOWN: Toulouse, France | SCHOOL: Laval

Miangué suited up in eight games in 2025 at the University of Laval, registering 12.5 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks. The native of Toulouse, France, played in 22 games over his three seasons at Laval (2023-25), registering 26.5 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 quarterback sacks. Prior to pursuing a career in football, Miangué competed for the French national Taekwondo team.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.