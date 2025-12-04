RedBlacks Ink Eight

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr.

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 275 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-05-23

HOMETOWN: Kissimmee, FL | SCHOOL: Illinois

Briggs most recently spent rookie mini-camp with the National Football League's Tennessee Titans. Prior to turning pro, he suited up in 13 games in his lone season at Illinois (2024), posting 39 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The Kissimmee, Florida native began his collegiate career at Florida State where he played 31 games over four seasons (2018-23), registering 47 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

American defensive back Iverson Brown

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 207 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-06-24

HOMETOWN: Belleville, IL | SCHOOL: Southern Illinois

Brown attended rookie mini-camp with the Cleveland Browns (2025) after wrapping up his collegiate career at Southern Illinois. He played 25 games over two seasons with the Salukis (2023-24), registering 110 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, nine passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He began his collegiate career at Illinois State, where he played 32 games over four seasons (2018-21), registering 83 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

American defensive lineman Jessie Evans

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 260 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-11-25

HOMETOWN: Houston, TX | SCHOOL: Louisiana Tech

Evans joined the REDBLACKS late last season, and spent time on the practice roster. Evans played 25 games over his two seasons at Louisiana Tech (2023-24), posting 72 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He began his collegiate career at Prairie View A&M where he suited up in 24 games over three seasons (2020-22), registering 110 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

American receiver Latreal Jones

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-01-13

HOMETOWN: Taylorsville, Missouri | SCHOOL: Southern Miss

Jones spent time last season on the REDBLACKS practice roster. He spent time in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attending training camp with the club in 2024. Prior to turning pro, he played 15 games over his two seasons at Southern Miss (2022-23), registering 16 receptions for 229 yards and one touchdown.

American linebacker Jamie Pettway

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 237 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-01-15

HOMETOWN: Albany, GA | SCHOOL: South Florida

Pettway played one game for the REDBLACKS in 2025, registering one special teams tackle. The Albany, Georgia native played 25 games over his two seasons at South Florida (2023-24), registering 75 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. He also spent one season at Florida Atlantic and Missouri before heading to USF.

American defensive lineman Ramon Puryear

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 275 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-04-12

HOMETOWN: Louisville, KY | SCHOOL: Louisville

Puryear spent time last season on the REDBLACKS practice roster. Prior to turning pro, he played 62 games over his five seasons at Louisville (2020-24), registering 87 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine quarterback sacks, one interception and five fumble recoveries.

American defensive lineman Tre'vonn Rybka

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 310 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-12-28

HOMETOWN: Dickson, TN | SCHOOL: Kentucky

Rybka most recently spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. He played his college ball at Kentucky, where he suited up in 48 games over his five seasons on campus (2020-24), registering 94 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

American defensive lineman Jelani Stafford

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 300 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-12-05

HOMETOWN: Youngstown, PA | SCHOOL: Connecticut

Stafford played 38 games over his three seasons at UCONN (2022-24), registering 107 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Prior to his time at Connecticut, he played three seasons at Youngstown State.







