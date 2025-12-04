Stampeders Re-Sign Bryce Bell

Published on December 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national offensive lineman Bryce Bell. A member of the Red and White since 2021, Bell had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Bryce Bell

#66

Offensive lineman

College: Wilfrid Laurier

Height: 6.04

Weight: 301

Born: Apr. 3, 1998

Birthplace: Waterloo, ON

National

A second-round selection out of Wilfrid Laurier University in the 2021 draft, the versatile Bell has made starts at tackle, guard and centre over his five seasons with the Stampeders. He was Calgary's starting centre at the beginning of the 2025 campaign before being sidelined by a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 2.

"Bryce is a guy we drafted and when healthy, he's been a big part of our success," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "Bryce makes us better and we're looking forward to having him come back strong in 2026. With his versatility, we expect to have great competition at offensive line during training camp."

Bell has played 55 regular-season games and made 32 starts with the Stampeders and has also suited up for three playoff contests.

"Calgary has been my home for the past five years and I've fallen in love with the team and with the city," said Bell. "Winning the Grey Cup is always the goal and to have the chance to do that at home in 2026 is super exciting. I can't wait to be back."







Canadian Football League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.