Blue Bombers Add to Roster

Published on November 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the team has signed American defensive back Michael (Flip) Dixon, and American receiver Bryce Kirtz.

Dixon (6-2, 210, Rutgers; born: January 16, 2002 in Statesboro, GA.) joins the Blue Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Minnesota and Rutgers.

At Minnesota (2020-2022), he totalled 45 tackles (27 solo, 18 assisted), one interception, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and four passes defended in 30 games (six starts).

Dixon transferred to Rutgers for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where he totaled 138 tackles (84 solo, 54 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one blocked punt while starting all 25 games. He has earned Academic All-Big Ten honours from 2021 to 2024.

Kirtz (6-0, 195, Northwestern; born: April 27, 2000, in Brownsburg, IN.) signs on after a five-year collegiate career at Northwestern University (2020-2024).

Kirtz appeared in 47 games from 2020 to 2024, finishing with 132 receptions for 1,781 yards and five touchdowns. He added two rushing attempts for seven yards and served as a team captain in his final season.

Kirtz's breakout year came in 2023 when he led the Wildcats with 49 catches for 701 yards and five touchdowns, including a career-best 215-yard performance against Minnesota. In 2024, he followed with 39 receptions for 598 yards, averaging 15.3 yards per catch.







