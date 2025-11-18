Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Saskatchewan Roughriders won their fifth Canadian Football League Grey Cup, Major League Soccer announced it wil its schedule to align with world soccer, and Rocket City Trash Pandas manager Andy Schatzley was promoted to Infield Coach for the Los Angeles Angels.

Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Football League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Northern Super League, United Soccer League One, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Women's National Basketball Association, and NBA G League.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are champions once again. Saskatchewan scored three rushing touchdowns and came down with a trio of interceptions to take down the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg. After trailing 7-1 at the end of the first quarter, the Riders scored 24 unanswered points to take a commanding lead in the second half. Montreal battled back to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, but Saskatchewan was able to halt the Alouettes comeback attempt with a fumble forced near the goal line. AJ Ouellette scored once and Tommy Stevens added a pair of majors at Princess Auto Stadium to help the Riders capture their first Grey Cup win since 2013.

Here are the highlights

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are awarded the 112th Grey Cup.

Trevor Harris is named the Most Valuable Player at the 112th Grey Cup.

Nathan Rourke capped off a record-setting 2025 season by winning both George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian at Thursday evening's CFL Awards in Winnipeg. The Victoria native enjoyed his most decorated professional season to date, throwing for 5,290 yards and shattering Russ Jackson's single-season Canadian record that had stood since 1969. Rourke completed 352 of 500 pass attempts (70.4 completion percentage) and had 31 touchdown strikes in the 2025 regular season. His 564 rushing yards were the best amongst quarterbacks and eighth overall in the CFL, while he scored ten touchdowns on 61 total carries.

Arena Football One

The ArenaBowl XXXIII Champion, Outlaws Arena Football Team, will be exiting the Billings market and taking the 2025 Season off to find our future home. Due to an increase in costs, the lack of any municipal government or state government support, and the simple fact that even with $10 tickets in Billings, we couldn't fill TDS Fiber Field for nationally televised games, it is apparent that the Outlaws being in Billings isn't longer feasible for the team.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer announced a shift in its competition calendar, aligning the league's schedule with the world's top soccer leagues. Beginning in the summer of 2027, MLS will adopt a summer-to-spring season format, marking one of the most significant developments in the league's history. MLS is continuing to work with the MLSPA to finalize agreement on a transition plan. In conjunction with this transition, MLS will introduce a new regular season format that blends elements of the global game with North American sports traditions. The league will also review potential adjustments to its Audi MLS Cup Playoffs format as part of an ongoing evaluation process but has not yet finalized any changes. "The calendar shift is one of the most important decisions in our history," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "Aligning our schedule with the world's top leagues will strengthen our clubs' global competitiveness, create better opportunities in the transfer market, and ensure our Audi MLS Cup Playoffs take center stage without interruption. It marks the start of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America." The 2027-28 MLS regular season will kick off in mid-to-late July 2027 and conclude with the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi in late May 2028.

Turns out the Major League Soccer Board of Governors is reversing the MLS calendar, starting in 2027.

Major League Soccer and Apple announced that beginning in 2026, all MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost.

Starting next season, fans can watch every regular-season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more - all included with an Apple TV subscription*. The standalone MLS Season Pass subscription on the Apple TV app will conclude at the end of the 2025 season. "Our partnership with Apple has always been about innovating for our fans," said Don Garber, Commissioner, Major League Soccer. "Bringing every MLS match to Apple TV takes that vision to the next level by making it easier than ever for fans everywhere to watch, connect, and be part of the game." "We're thrilled to bring MLS to more fans around the world next season on Apple TV," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "Every match, all in one place, alongside incredible Apple Originals - it's a win for fans everywhere."

National Women's Soccer League

AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) announced it has been awarded a new expansion franchise in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Atlanta's NWSL club will be owned by Arthur M. Blank and operated by AMB Sports and Entertainment, joining the Atlanta Falcons (NFL), Atlanta United (MLS) and Atlanta Drive Golf Club (TGL) in Blank's sports team portfolio. The NWSL club will begin play in 2028. Atlanta will become the NWSL's 17th team following the additions of Boston and Denver in the most-recent round of expansion. Atlanta plans to play its home matches in world-renowned Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the heart of downtown Atlanta, with modifications like those deployed by Atlanta United to make the venue unique to the NWSL club with an expected capacity of approximately 28,000.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced that Atlanta will become home to the league's 17th franchise, set to begin play in 2028.

Denver Summit FC announced the signing of center back Kaleigh Kurtz, a multiple-time NWSL Champion, Shield winner, Challenge Cup winner, and record-setting ironwoman, ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2026. Kurtz brings durability, championship experience, and leadership to Summit FC's backline. "Joining Denver Summit FC for its first season is an incredible opportunity," said Kurtz. "This club's vision, energy, and commitment to excellence really stood out to me. I'm excited to help build a winning culture, compete at the highest level, and contribute every day on and off the field." Kurtz, 31, has played professionally in the NWSL since 2018 with the North Carolina Courage, winning two NWSL Championships, two NWSL Shields, and two NWSL Challenge Cups. Kurtz has become one of the league's most reliable defenders, setting NWSL records for consecutive minutes played and consecutive games started, achieving four ironwoman seasons in a row.

Northern Soccer League

Vancouver Rise FC have won the 2025 NSL Final presented by Toyota, defeating AFC Toronto 2-1 on Saturday, crowning them the inaugural NSL Playoff Champions! "We opened the very first game in NSL history, and tonight we close the season as its first champions," said Vancouver Rise FC President Sinead King. "It's a full-circle moment that reflects the belief, hard work, and heart of everyone at Vancouver Rise FC. I'm so proud of this team and equally proud of what the Northern Super League has built in year one.

Here are the highlights.

United Soccer League One

Nico Rosamilia and Kempes Tekiela scored early in either half as One Knoxville SC claimed the 2025 USL League One Final with a 2-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC before a League One-record crowd of 7,500 fans on Sunday night at a sold-out Covenant Health Park. The victory earned Knoxville its first USL League One title, and made the No. 1 seed the fourth club in league history to do the double, winning the Players' Shield in the regular season before sweeping through the postseason.

Greenville Triumph head coach and technical director Rick Wright has announced his retirement. Wright served seven seasons on the staff, joining as an assistant to John Harkes ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2019. He was named head coach prior to the 2024 season following Harkes' departure and led the Triumph to a playoff berth in his first year as coach. "It's been an honor to spend the last seven years with this club," said Wright. "What we've been able to accomplish on the field and in the community has been so special. I look forward to continuing to watch this club grow as I step back from coaching."

BASEBALL

Southern League

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that Manager Andy Schatzley has been promoted to Infield Coach for the Los Angeles Angels, joining Kurt Suzuki's Major League coaching staff following four impactful seasons at the helm in Rocket City. "We have been so fortunate to have Andy Schatzley as our manager for the past four seasons," said Rocket City Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann. "He set very high standards for his players and staff. He made sure everyone on the team represented themselves and the organization well in our communities and on the road. We are really going to miss him here in the Rocket City, but are extremely excited for him to get this opportunity." Schatzley, named the second manager in Trash Pandas history on February 25, 2022, continued to establish himself as one of the Angels' premier developmental leaders during his time in North Alabama. The Batesville, Arkansas native compiled 245 wins with Rocket City and 288 overall across five managerial seasons in the Angels' organization. Schatzley's promotion makes him the first on-field coach in Trash Pandas history to reach the Major Leagues.

Frontier League

The Florence Y'alls are excited to announce that former MLB catcher Toby Hall has been named the team's new Field Manager. After a nine-year Major League career as a player, this will be Hall's first position as a professional manager. In 2025, Hall stepped in as Interim Manager of the Windy City ThunderBolts after his best friend, the late Bobby Jenks, was diagnosed with cancer. "We're thrilled to welcome Toby to the Florence Y'alls family," said David DelBello, Owner of the Florence Y'alls. "Toby brings an incredible depth of baseball knowledge, leadership, experience, and a true passion for developing players. His time in the majors and his commitment to the game align perfectly with our vision for the Y'alls organization, and we're confident that he will lead our team, bringing a winning mindset both on and off the field."

Appalachian League

The Appalachian League announced its schedule for the 2026 season. The league's eight team, 48-game regular season schedule will begin with Opening Day on Thursday, June 4, and end Thursday, July 30. "Over the course of eight weeks college players will get the chance to experience a Minor League-type schedule while playing competitive baseball against the top talent in the country," Appy League executive director Brian Graham said. "This eight team, 48-game schedule, concluding with a one-game playoff and championship game is designed to prepare Appy League players for careers as professional baseball players."

Northwoods League

The Richmond Flying Mummies announced to the hiring of Mason Rapp as the team's first-ever Field Manager, ahead of their inaugural 2026 Northwoods League season. Rapp currently serves as an Assistant Baseball Coach at the University of Minnesota-Morris, where he works with the Cougar catchers and assists with recruiting and player development. "I'm incredibly honored to be named the first manager in Flying Mummies history," said Rapp. "I am beyond excited to represent my home state in a place I am very familiar with, while getting to be back in the Northwoods League. We're going to build a team that plays a fun brand of baseball, competes every night, and represents the Richmond community with pride! ¬Å

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Two of the AHL's toughest dropped the gloves at center ice as Kale Kessy went toe-to-toe with Boko Imama as the Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

ECHL

The ECHL announced that the 2026 inductees for the ECHL Hall of Fame are Jeff Campbell, Jason Christie, Riley Gill and Mark Turner. The 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, will take place at 12:00 p.m. CT on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. "The ECHL Hall of Fame Induction is truly a special event for the League as we honor our past and look forward to the future in conjunction with our ECHL All-Star Classic later that evening," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The 2026 ECHL Class embodies this sentiment as we welcome four new inductees including two gifted playmakers, a championship winning goaltender and the winningest coach in League history, each of whom helped grow the League into what it is today."

Federal Prospect Hockey League

For the first time in nearly 30 years, a professional minor league hockey team will take to the ice in Minnesota. The Ralph Engelstad Arena will open their doors to the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) for the 2026-2027 hockey season. The FPHL is made up of 16 teams across the United States including teams located in Topeka, KS; Port Huron, MI; and Indianapolis, IN. Operating in its sixteenth season, the FPHL has an average nightly attendance of 3000 fans and provides affordable entertainment that the entire family can enjoy. Travis Collins, General Manager of Ralph Engelstad Arena, is thrilled to have a new team in town, "We're incredibly proud to welcome professional hockey to Thief River Falls and the Ralph Engelstad Arena. This franchise is an investment in our community- bringing people to our city, supporting local businesses, and keeping our building moving forward." FPHL Founder and Commissioner, Don Kirnan, is excited about the expansion of the league, "We couldn't ask for a better place than Thief River Falls and the surrounding communities to launch the league's newest team. Minnesota is the state of hockey, and we could not be happier."

Western Hockey League

2025-26 WHL Features - Don Nachbaur

Ontario Hockey League

The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club has relieved Head Coach Alan Letang of his duties effective immediately. After careful evaluation, the organization believes that a new voice is needed to guide our young group and support their development through the rest of the season. We want to thank Alan for his dedication, his work ethic, and the genuine commitment he showed to the Sarnia Lambton community. His impact has been meaningful and appreciated.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top 5 Plays of the Week.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The Grand Rapids Rise announced a two-year contract extension for Head Coach and Vice President of Volleyball Operations Cathy George, securing her leadership through the 2027 Major League Volleyball season. George was introduced as the Rise's head coach and director of volleyball operations on March 13, 2023, before being elevated to vice president of volleyball operations ahead of the league's inaugural 2024 season. "From Day One, coach George has shaped the Rise's identity," said Cole DeVos, the director of strategic investments at DP Fox Ventures. "Her leadership and ability to foster resilience and teamwork propelled us to the championship match in our first season, and her bond with players is second to none. Beyond the court, she champions the growth of the sport and motivates young female athletes to dream big. We look forward to the future with her at the helm."

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball (LOVB) announced LOVB Minnesota Volleyball, the state's first professional women's volleyball team, debuting in January 2027. "Minnesota is one of the great homes of volleyball, with a passionate fan base and an incredible depth of talent across the state," said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro. "Bringing a professional team here is about celebrating that passion and building a clear, tangible path for the next generation. With LOVB Minnesota, the journey comes full circle, from the first club practice to the professional stage, right here at home." With more than 17,000 athletes competing across 450 programs nationwide, Minnesota ranks #4 nationally in girls' high school volleyball participation. The state's high school championships regularly draw sellout crowds, underscoring the deep community roots and generational support that define volleyball here. From packed high school gyms to year-round club tournaments, the sport in Minnesota begins at the grassroots level and LOVB's model builds directly on that foundation.

Major League Rugby

Old Glory DC is excited to announce that all 2026 home regular season and playoff matches will be played at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. Entering its 8th season and coming off back- to- back playoff appearances, Old Glory aims to continue building momentum while growing the sport of rugby throughout the Greater Washington region. All Old Glory DC's home matches will be played at George Mason Stadium, which sports a natural, high-use Bermuda grass pitch. The top-tier field and facilities have attracted several international soccer clubs to utilize as training sites while in the U.S. The stadium design features fixed seating for 4,500 fans and a field-level VIP viewing area. The move to GMU provides easy access to Old Glory fans throughout The District, Maryland and Northern Virginia."' "Old Glory DC is excited to bring professional rugby to George Mason University," said Chris Dunlavey, Chairman of Old Glory DC. "Our players have trained at Mason for years, and hosting matches at George Mason Stadium will give us a tremendous opportunity to host a vibrant community of students, local businesses and an energetic fanbase at one of the DMV's truly great institutions," he added.

Northwoods League Softball

The wait is over! The Northwoods League Softball team coming to Grand Forks officially unveiled its team name, logo, and colors. With an energetic crowd of supporters, community partners, and team members in attendance, the team proudly introduced itself as the Grand Forks Spitfires at an event last night. The event marked the start of a new and exciting chapter for softball in the region. "The goal in choosing our name was to find something our fans would be proud to cheer for in the stands and wear on their shirts," General Manager Roberto Lemus shared. "The 'Spitfires' name captures the strength, energy, and forward momentum we'll bring to the field, and it also reflects the spirit of the people here in Grand Forks."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) has announced that the Detroit Mechanix and Los Angeles Aviators will be suspending UFA operations and departing the league effective immediately. As one of the UFA's eight original teams, the Detroit Mechanix have been a cornerstone of professional ultimate frisbee since the league's inaugural season in 2012. Led by team owner Brent Steepe, the Mechanix helped pioneer the growth of professional ultimate in the Midwest and played more than 150 games throughout North America across 13 seasons. The Los Angeles Aviators joined the league in 2015 and finished with a 68-68 all-time record after 10 seasons of play. LA qualified for the playoffs five times in franchise history, made three divisional championship game appearances (2018, 2021, 2023), and peaked with a West Division title in 2018. Players from both the Aviators and Mechanix will be eligible to try out for any other UFA team ahead of the 2026 season.

The best plays in franchise history from the Detroit Mechanix!

The best plays in franchise history from the Los Angeles Aviators!

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced the 2026 Championship Series will return to The St. James outside Washington, D.C. with two weekends of game action February 27 through March 8. The top four teams from the 2025 PLL season and all four WLL teams will compete in the fast-paced Olympic Sixes format, showcasing lacrosse in its most dynamic form ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games. The 2025 Champion New York Atlas, Western Conference Champion Denver Outlaws, California Redwoods, and Carolina Chaos will compete for the PLL's fourth Championship Series title. The WLL field features the reigning champion Boston Guard, California Palms, Maryland Charm, and New York Charging competing for the league's second WLL Championship Series title.

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced that Dave Cottle has been named General Manager of the Philadelphia Waterdogs. One of the most respected figures in professional and collegiate lacrosse, Cottle brings more than four decades of experience in franchise leadership, coaching, and championships to the Philadelphia Waterdogs. As President and Head Coach of the MLL's Chesapeake Bayhawks, Cottle cemented the franchise's legacy as one of the league's most successful pro lacrosse organizations. A three-time MLL Champion and member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, Cottle amassed more than 300 career wins as head coach at the University of Maryland and Loyola University, leading both teams to multiple NCAA tournament appearances.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Victor Oladipo Made His G LEAGUE DEBUT For The Wisconsin Herd!

Women's National Basketball Association

Top 10 Assists of the 2025 Season

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that Al Whitley, former NBA executive and general manager of the Texas Legends (NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks), has joined the franchise as chief executive officer (CEO). Whitley brings more than two decades of experience in professional basketball, having spent 22 years within the Dallas Mavericks organization, where he helped drive basketball operations at the highest level. His leadership has been defined by his commitment to creating a winning culture, fostering relationships, and developing talent on and off the court. "I am incredibly grateful and excited for this opportunity to help lead the Brampton Honey Badgers back to championship form - both on the court and in the community," said Whitley. "I want to sincerely thank our owner, Leonard Asper, for his trust and commitment. Being born and raised in Canada, this is a full-circle moment for my family and me. Coming back home to help guide, develop, and grow the Brampton Honey Badgers of the CEBL is not only an honor - it's a privilege and a challenge I wholeheartedly embrace."







