Blue Wahoos' "Wahoos Winter Nights" Ends with a Bang, Featuring Fireworks and Worship Service on December 23

Published on November 18, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Tuesday that their upcoming "Wahoos Winter Nights" walk-through holiday light show, presented by Hill-Kelly, will conclude on Tuesday, December 23 with "A Night of Light" presented by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

The 11th and final night of festive lights, Santa visits, Christmas trees and holiday treats will run 6-9 p.m., including a worship service led by MP Collective and a breathtaking fireworks finale.

"The Blue Wahoos are putting 'Wahoos Winter Nights' together for the first time in 2025 because we believe our stadium is a gathering place for the community year-round, not just during baseball season," said Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith. "We're excited to partner with Marcus Pointe Baptist Church to end this month of holiday fun in grand fashion."

"Wahoos Winter Nights" opens to the public on Friday, December 5, and will be open 6-9 p.m. December 5-7, 12-14 and 19-23. Community movie screenings will be held on Sunday nights, featuring "Elf" (December 7), "Home Alone" (December 14) and "The Grinch" (December 21).

Tickets are on sale now for $12, available online at BlueWahoos.com or at the Blue Wahoos Stadium ticket office..

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world. They begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium. Season ticket members will receive first priority to secure their seats for the 2026 season. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.







