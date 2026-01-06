Blue Wahoos Announce Staff Promotions, Additions in Advance of 2026 Season

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Tuesday a series of recent promotions and additions to their front office staff in advance of the 2026 season.

Anthony Aspenson, TJ Johnson and Brandon Miller have been promoted to Assistant General Manager, and will oversee day-to-day operations of the club. Aspenson originally joined the organization in 2022 to lead the club's creative services efforts, Johnson began as an intern in 2020 before taking on an operations leadership role in 2025, and Miller joined the Blue Wahoos in 2021 as a box office trainee before taking over ticketing and sales.

Tim Mulroy joins the full-time front office staff as a Corporate Sales Executive after spending the past three seasons on the gameday promotions staff as an on-field emcee. He also served as the "man in the stands" for the Pensacola Pelicans for eight seasons prior to the arrival of the Blue Wahoos in 2012.

Hannah Moret joins the full-time front office staff as a Group Sales Executive after serving as a group sales and community relations trainee during the 2025 season. A Tallahassee native, she graduated from Florida State University in 2024.

Jackson Dietz joins the Blue Wahoos as a Ticket Operations Manager after spending the past five years with REVELxp, a premium hospitality and tailgating company. The Bradenton native graduated from Florida State University in 2022.

Madison Alexander joins the Blue Wahoos as a Group Sales Executive with prior experience in ticketing and event operations with Rock The Country music festival, Professional Bull Riders, and The Sound Amphitheater in Mississippi. The Navarre native graduated from the University of South Alabama in 2025.

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.







