Milbrandt Marvelous as Wahoos Return to .500 with 6-2 Win

Published on May 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Karson Milbrandt

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Karson Milbrandt(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got another dominant start from top prospect Karson Milbrandt and secured a series win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday night, hitting three homers and cruising to a 6-2 victory.

Milbrandt (W, 3-1) tied a career high with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 scoreless, three-hit innings. He extended his scoreless streak to 17.0 consecutive innings dating back to May 2, and lowered his Southern League-leading ERA to 1.24.

With the win, the Blue Wahoos improved to 19-19 and returned to the .500 mark for the first time since Opening Day. They kept pace with first-place Columbus in the South Division race, and trail by only 0.5 games with 31 games to play in the first half.

Fenwick Trimble gave Milbrandt an early lead, hitting a three-run homer against Lookouts starter Easton Sikorski (L, 0-1) just three batters into the game. Garret Forrester hit a second-inning solo homer in his first at-bat since coming off the injured list, and Brendan Jones followed with an RBI triple for a 5-0 lead through two innings.

Jay Beshears added a solo homer in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 6-0. The Lookouts threatened with a pair of two-out singles in the bottom of the sixth, but Milbrandt fanned Chattanooga's Cam Collier in a battle of two top prospects to finish 6.0 innings for the fourth start in a row and tie a professional career high of 11 strikeouts previously set in the Midwest League in 2025.

The Lookouts hit back-to-back doubles in the seventh, and Ruben Ibarra hit a solo homer in the ninth, but Pensacola relievers Nigel Belgrave and Kade Bragg recorded the final nine outs to give the Blue Wahoos their fourth win in five games against the team with the Southern League's best record.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Lookouts on Sunday. First pitch from Erlanger Park is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 11:55 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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