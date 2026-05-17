Baumann Sets Franchise Strikeout Record in 6-2 Win over Knoxville

Published on May 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (19-18) fired on all cylinders Saturday night, defeating the Knoxville Smokies (20-18), 6-2, in a brisk two-hour, 15-minute victory at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: For the first time in this series, Columbus struck first as Ambioris Tavarez delivered an RBI single in the second inning. Knoxville answered in the third, taking a 2-1 lead with the help of a Clingstones fielding error and an Owen Ayers sacrifice fly.

David McCabe (11) responded immediately in the bottom half, launching a game-tying solo home run over the batter's eye in center field. From there, Columbus took control for good. Lizandro Espinoza and Luke Waddell each added RBI singles in the fifth inning before McCabe capped the scoring with a two-run double in the seventh.

Meanwhile, Garrett Baumann dominated the slab. The right-hander recorded at least one strikeout in every inning he pitched and set a new franchise record with 11 strikeouts, finishing his outing by striking out Alex Ramirez on a splitter in the dirt.

Luis Vargas and Tyler LaPorte combined for the final two innings, striking out four more batters while allowing no hits.

Key Contributors: Baumann (W, 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO, QS) delivered the best start of his Double-A career while setting a new franchise single-game strikeout record. McCabe (2-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI) tied for the Southern League lead with his 11th home run and moved into first with 32 RBI. Patrick Clohisy (2-for-3) added two more hits and now has seven in the series.

Notable: Baumann's 11 strikeouts surpassed Owen Murphy's previous franchise record of 10 set on Opening Day against Chattanooga. Columbus' pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts, marking the third time this season the club has recorded 15 or more strikeouts in a game (April 3 vs. Chattanooga, April 7 at Montgomery.

Next Home Game (Sunday, May 17): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 1:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Ian Mejia (0-2, 17.36 ERA) starts for Columbus against RHP Nick Dean (4-1, 4.50 ERA) for Knoxville. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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