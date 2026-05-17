Three-Run Ninth Inning Home Run from Knoxville Stuns Clingstones in 4-3 Loss

Published on May 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (19-19) had the Knoxville Smokies (21-18) down to their final strike on two occasions in the ninth inning, but a three-run home run from Edgar Alvarez with two outs turned the game around and sent Columbus to a stunning 4-3 defeat in the series finale at Synovus Park. The teams split the series 3-3.

Decisive Plays: Knoxville scored first and took a 1-0 lead after an error opened the third inning. Columbus took its first lead on a two-run home run from Cal Conley (5) in the fourth inning. An inside-the-park home run from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. (2) in the eighth extended the lead to 3-1. Blane Abeyta (BS, 3) got the first two outs in the ninth inning, but a pair of walks opened the door for Alvarez, who smashed a three-run home run to right field and sank the Clingstones hopes on Sunday.

Key Contributors: Conley (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-3, HR, RBI) positioned Columbus to win the game. For Knoxville, Alvarez (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) provided the decisive swing.

Notable: Kilpatrick Jr. tallied the first inside-the-park home run in franchise history. Columbus is now 7-for-18 in save opportunities this season. Columbus falls to 13-3 when leading after eight innings.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 19): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m. ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 26): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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