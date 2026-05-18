DeBerry Continues to Dazzle in Shuckers Setback to Biscuits

Published on May 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry(Biloxi Shuckers)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (17-21) fell in the final game of their series with the Montgomery Biscuits (20-19), 7-4 at DABOS Park on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the loss and series split, Jaron DeBerry continued to mow down Montgomery, with six strong innings and eight strikeouts. It marked DeBerry's second straight six-inning start, and the first time a Shucker has recorded consecutive starts of six or more innings since Jacob Misiorowski in July 2024, both against the Mississippi Braves.

The Biscuits broke through with the first four runs with homers in back-to-back innings, including a Gregory Barrios solo shot in the second, and a Xavier Issac three-run homer in the third. The Shuckers came all the way back to tie things between the fifth and sixth innings, with an RBI-single from Mark Coley II, a 2-RBI double from Jesús Made and the fourth long bomb of the season from Mike Boeve, which traveled 349 feet at 98 mph. The Biscuits retook the lead in the home half of the sixth with a Ryan Spikes solo home run, and added some insurance in the eighth; this time with a two-run shot from Spikes for his second of the afternoon.

Mike Boeve (1-for-2), Matthew Wood (2-for-3) and Mark Coley II (2-for-4) each collected multiple hits, with Jesús Made (1-for-5) picking up multiple-RBIs for a sixth time this season. Made has driven in runs in five-straight games. Boeve's bomb in the sixth extended the Shuckers home run streak to 12 consecutive games. That's tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history and the most since 2023.

Cameron Wagoner (1.0, 0h, 0r) wheeled out of the bullpen for the Shuckers with the lone shutout pitching performance of the afternoon.

Hayden Snelsire snuck away with his third win, while Jaron DeBerry (2-3) was on the downside, with Derrick Edington eeking out his fourth save. The Shuckers are off on Monday before they battle the Birmingham Barons for the first time this season on Tuesday. First pitch for the first-of-six games in the series is slated for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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