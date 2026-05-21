Made's 4-RBI Night Fuels Shuckers Wacky 9-7 Win

Published on May 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made on base

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made on base(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - Jesús Made drove in four runs for the second time this season to lead the Biloxi Shuckers (19-21) past the Birmingham Barons (16-25), 9-7 at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday evening. Made (2-for-3) has driven in runs in seven consecutive contests; tied for the third longest streak in Shuckers history.

The Shuckers loaded the bases full with the first three batters of the ballgame in the bottom of the first, and RBI-groundouts from Mike Boeve and Damon Keith drove home the first two runs. The Barons bounced back with three runs in the second after Anthony DePino scored on a fielder's choice, Calvin Harris tied the game at two with an RBI-double and Jerel Perez was plated on a force out. Biloxi answered with a 2-RBI base hit from Jesús Made to put the Shuckers back in front, before Dylan O'Rae ran home after Made was caught stealing to make it 5-3. Jorge Corona cut the deficit to one for the Barons with his second homer of the season in the fourth and tied the game at five with his first triple of the season in the fifth. Corona also would come home to score on a Drake Logan RBI-knock to put Birmingham back in the lead, 6-5. In the home half, Made evened things after taking third and trotting home after advancing on a throwing error by the catcher Corona. In the sixth, it was Made again who put the Shuckers back in the driver's seat with a sacrifice fly, and Blake Burke built on that with his 30th RBI of the season with a single to make it 8-6. Colby Shelton collected an RBI-groundout to get the Barons within a run again in the eighth but Made responded in the 8th with an RBI-hit of his own to add some insurance for the Shuckers.

10 total pitchers toiled in the ballgame, with seven errors between the two sides as well.

Jesús Made and Blake Burke (2-for-4) made the most of the bizarre baseball game with multiple hits in the outing, with Made tying a team-high this season with 4 RBIs.

Sam Garcia (1-1) (2.0ip, 0h, 0r, 3k) got the win and Mark Manfredi Sr. (1) (1.0ip, 0h, 0r, 1k) locked down his first save of the season. The duo also consisted of the two Shuckers with shutout appearances out of the bullpen. Carson Jacobs collected the loss for the Barons.

The Shuckers aim to secure a series split with their third straight win against the Barons on Thursday evening. Brett Wichrowski (3-2, 6.94) will be on the bump for Biloxi and do battle versus Connor McCullough (0-1, 2.57) for Birmingham. It's Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from Rick Kosman at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. Make sure to arrive early, as Keesler Federal Park will host the Special Olympics Torch Run Kickoff as part of Special Olympics Night. First pitch in game three of the six-game set is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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