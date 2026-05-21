Montgomery Rallies Late to Edge Knoxville, 6-5

Published on May 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac (11) and second baseman Jadher Areinamo

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac (11) and second baseman Jadher Areinamo(Montgomery Biscuits)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits erased an early deficit and rallied late for a 6-5 win over the Knoxville Smokies on Wednesday night at Covenant Health Park.

Knoxville (21-20) jumped ahead in the first inning when Owen Ayers launched a two-run homer to right-center field, scoring Carter Trice for a 2-0 lead.

Montgomery (22-19) answered in the fourth inning after Xavier Isaac reached and later scored on a Brayden Taylor single to left field, trimming the deficit to 2-1.

The Smokies added another run in the bottom half of the inning when Edgar Alvarez lined an RBI single to left field to plate Jefferson Rojas and extend the lead to 3-1.

Taylor struck again in the sixth inning with another RBI single, this time scoring Will Simpson to make it 3-2.

The Biscuits surged ahead in the seventh inning behind Jadher Areinamo, who crushed a two-run homer to center field to score Isaac and give Montgomery its first lead at 4-3.

Knoxville responded immediately in the bottom of the seventh. Ed Howard doubled home Ariel Armas to tie the game before Karson Simas tripled into right field to bring home Howard and put the Smokies back in front, 5-4.

Montgomery answered again in the eighth inning. Ryan Spikes and Kenny Piper both scored on a two-run single from Mac Horvath, giving the Biscuits a 6-5 advantage they would not surrender.

The Biscuits collected 12 hits in the victory, led by two-hit performances from Horvath, Simpson, Taylor, and Spikes. Areinamo drove in two runs with his seventh homer of the season, while Taylor also finished with two RBI.

Michael Forret allowed three runs over 4.2 innings in his start, striking out six. T.J. Fondtain followed with 1.2 innings of relief before Derrick Edington (1-3) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings. Alexander Alberto recorded the final three outs for his first save of the season.

Knoxville starter Kipp allowed one run over 4.2 innings while striking out six. Luis Rujano (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs in 1.2 innings of relief.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) from May 26-31 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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