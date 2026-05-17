Biscuits Storm Back with Seven-Run Eighth to Beat Shuckers, 10-6

Published on May 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Ryan Spikes

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Ryan Spikes(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Biloxi Shuckers, 10-6, on Saturday night at DABOS Park.

Biloxi (17-20) struck quickly in the opening inning when Jesús Made launched a solo home run to right-center field for a 1-0 lead.

Montgomery (19-19) answered in the second inning. Brayden Taylor and Gregory Barrios each scored on a two-run double by Ryan Spikes to put the Biscuits in front, 2-1.

The Shuckers regained the lead in the fourth inning. Jheremy Vargas lifted a sacrifice fly to score Mike Boeve before Matthew Wood lined an RBI triple to right field that plated Darrien Miller, making it 3-2.

Spikes responded in the bottom half with a solo homer to left-center field to even the game at 3-3.

Made struck again in the fifth inning with his second solo homer of the night to push Biloxi back ahead, 4-3. The Shuckers added runs in the sixth and seventh innings on an RBI single from Wood and a solo homer by Eric Brown Jr. to extend the advantage to 6-3.

Montgomery mounted its comeback in the eighth inning against Biloxi reliever Nick Merkel (0-1). A wild pitch brought home Taylor before Daniel Vellojin ripped a two-run double to center field to tie the game at 6-6. Later in the inning, Mac Horvath delivered a two-run double to score Vellojin and Austin Overn.

Xavier Isaac capped the rally with a two-run homer to right-center field, extending the lead to 10-6.

The Biscuits finished with 14 hits in the win. Barrios went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, while Spikes finished with two hits and three RBI. Overn added two hits and stole two bases.

Santiago Suarez allowed three runs over 3.2 innings in his start, while Jonny Cuevas (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning. Tommy McCollum closed the game with a scoreless ninth that featured two strikeouts.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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